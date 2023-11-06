Daily News Briefing

November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
nov 6 23

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides discussed the humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza through Cyprus with both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Blinken made an unannounced stop in Cyprus on his way to Turkey, after visiting the West Bank on Sunday, and having a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Meanwhile, Cyprus responded to a request from Chevron to extend a deliberation period for the ‘Aphrodite’ gas field in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos last week, were remanded on Sunday for eight days by the Limassol District Court.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

