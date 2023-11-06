November 6, 2023

International Book Fair returns to Limassol

Calling all bookworms and industry professionals, just a few days remain before the 2nd edition of the Limassol International Book Fair. Returning bigger than before this autumn, the book fair will take place from November 17 and 19 with the theme Networks. To launch the 2023 edition, the fair will begin with its all-day professional conference at the Carob Mill, connecting book professionals, librarians, publishers, translators, booksellers, publishing consultants, authors, agents and participants from Cyprus, Greece, Europe and the Arab world. Three days of networking, inspiration and conversation await.

The latter two days, November 18 and 19, will be dedicated to the General Fair, where the wider public can explore books from over 80 exhibitors offering a wide range of new and classic titles. Attendees can also participate in a variety of activities, discussions, interviews and presentations on four separate stages. More than 90 events for adults, children, and teenagers, make up the fair’s agenda, ensuring something for all.

This year, the children’s stage is dedicated to inclusion and acceptance on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance on November 11. As such the stage will host children’s book presentations, school visits, a book marathon, a multicultural corner with storytelling and games and more. On the main stage of the Fair, the events will touch on topics such as AI/Chat gbt, audiobooks, cultural diplomacy, tributes to Greek and Cypriot poets and interviews with writers from Cyprus, Greece and abroad, covering a plethora of bookish subjects.

 

2nd edition of book fair. November 17-19. Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com

