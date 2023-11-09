November 9, 2023

Today’s weather: Light showers, dusty spells

By Staff Reporter04
light rain
File photo

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated light rains and episodic dust in the air. Temperatures will rise to 28C inland, 26C on the coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight increased clouds are expected. Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 17C on the coast, and 9C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Friday will see increased clouds and possible light rains. During the weekend, the weather will be clear with some cloudy spells. Temperatures are not expected to change and will remain above average for the season.

Avatar photo

