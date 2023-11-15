Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, light rain

November 15, 2023

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rains. Temperatures will rise to 26C inland, 27C on the coast, and 18C in the higher mountains. The winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, at times moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, of the same intensity. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to 14C in the interior, 16C on the coasts, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and in the north south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough.

On Thursday late afternoon and evening rains are expected mainly in the western half of the island, while Friday will see intermittent cloud cover and showers.

Saturday will start off clear, later turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected in the evening.

Temperature are not predicted to change appreciably over the next three days, continuing to fluctuate above average for the season.

