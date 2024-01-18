What’s on this weekend

As the weekend beckons, a series of live entertainment and community gatherings await. This weekend is all about music and cultural performances but also a one-day event by the seaside that celebrates a winter sport. Here’s what’s on.
For those in Limassol, living or visiting, there will be plenty to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At Rialto Theatre, The MET Live in HD will present a broadcast of the opera Nabucco on Saturday evening. Screened at 7.45pm, the opera features an outstanding cast with Daniele Callegari conducting Verdi’s early masterpiece, which features the great Met Chorus. The opera premiered at La Scala in Milan in 1842 and now it is travelling straight from New York to Limassol.
Also happening at Rialto Theatre is a special concert which will unite the acclaimed Greek songwriter Nicos Portokaloglou and the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra on stage. The live concert on Sunday night will present a contemporary repertoire with some 200 guitarists on stage, joined by soloists Yiorgos and Stelios Golgaris, the Cyprus Guitar Trio and vocalist Marina Verzanli. What’s more, the concert has a charitable cause as all proceeds will be donated to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. A day before, the same concert will be presented to audiences in Nicosia at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre.
Nicosia’s nightlife has more entertainment to offer this weekend. For some live music, Sarah’s Jazz Club will host the Working Quartet on Friday night which will present upbeat swing jazz and fresh interpretations of jazz standards. RED Music Stage will welcome local band The Gandalfinis on Saturday to perform groovy, funky beats and original compositions.
Over in Ayia Napa, a Winter Swimmers Festival will take place at Makronissos Beach on Sunday, commencing at 10am. The event hopes to gather swimmers and promote the seasonal sport. Apart from sea dips, there will also be a beach volley exhibition, speeches and talks by the organisers on the benefits of winter swimming, warm soup and activities for children, to create an inclusive January event by the sea.
Working Quartet
Live swing and jazz. January 19. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711
Nabucco
Broadcast of Verdi’s opera by the MET Live in HD. January 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.45pm. €15-20. With subtitles in English. www.rialto.com.cy
200 Guitars with Nikos Portokaloglou
Charity concert for the Cyprus Anticancer Society. January 20. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. January 21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.cy and www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 99-430654
The Gandalfinis Live
Local band performs jazz funk and groovy pop live. January 20. RED Music Stage, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99059257. Facebook event: The Gandalfinis Live
Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Festival
Winter swimming festival. January 21. Makronissos Beach, Ayia Napa. 10am. Free. https://www.facebook.com/AyiaNapaWinterSwimmersClub