January 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

State official who refused alcotest ‘should resign’

By Gina Agapiou035

The state official who refused an alcohol test last week should have resigned, Akel MP Eleni Charalambidou reiterated on Saturday.

The incident took place at 2.30am on January 11 in Nicosia, with media reporting the state official who tested positive for alcohol later refused to provide a second sample for retesting as required by law.

This led to her being charged, while the case file is expected to be taken to the Legal Service for further instructions within the next few days.

But her attitude inevitably raises questions, with Akel MP Eleni Charalambidou noting the official should have resigned.

“The refusal of testing in this case is a criminal offence. Officials who do not respect the laws of the state cannot serve the state… The view that any officer is above the law erodes the state itself and its principles,” she said.

Hence, the resignation of the official should be taken for granted, she said, explaining that if she fails to do the “obvious” and resign then the president should demand her resignation as an independent official.

Charalambidou then urged the Chief of Police to commend the officers who have shown courage to insist on testing the state official, “because the application of the laws when it comes to officers are not taken for granted when they should be.

“It is from the small that the big things begin,” she added.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

