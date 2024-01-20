January 20, 2024

Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of Palace

Arsenal's win ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 drubbing of toothless London rivals Crystal Palace to climb one place to third in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel’s headed goal from a corner and a Dean Henderson own goal – also largely the work of Gabriel – put Mikel Arteta’s side in control in the first half, and with Palace looking lacklustre, Leandro Trossard increased the lead just short of the hour as he finished off a sweeping move.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli confirmed Arsenal’s superiority and added some gloss to the scoreline with two almost identical finishes in stoppage time.

Palace, who are 14th, had a few chances of their own and almost equalised when Jefferson Lerma’s swerving shot was well-saved by David Raya shortly before Arsenal made it 2-0.

Such was Arsenal’s comfort that Arteta was able to make four substitutions late on with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Trossard and Gabriel all being given a breather.

Arsenal’s victory ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and put them level on 43 points with Aston Villa and champions Manchester City. Arsenal’s goal difference is superior to Villa’s but worse than City’s.

