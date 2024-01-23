Cyprus Business Now

Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos met with the newly elected president of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Stavros Stavrou, to address economic challenges amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Discussions included interest rates, demand for foreign labour, regional instability, and ongoing tax reform.
Both expressed satisfaction with the alignment of approaches and emphasized collaborative efforts to improve economic resilience.
Stavrou highlighted the importance of working together to find solutions and discussed issues such as interest rates, regional conflicts, and labour shortages.
The dialogue between the chamber and the ministry will continue to foster a robust and healthy economy.
Cyprus Airways has revealed plans to double its Airbus A220 fleet in 2024, adding two new planes.
The announcement was made during a meeting with Greece’s leading travel agencies in Athens, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to enhancing services for Greek travellers.
The meeting, part of a new strategy for expansion and service upgrades in the Greek market, featured the airline’s summer flight schedule for 2024, including daily connections from Larnaca to various destinations.
Cyprus Airways owner Mikhail Alenkin expressed confidence in strengthening collaborations for the benefit of business and leisure travellers.
The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, January 22 with losses.
The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 135.52 points at 12:31 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the previous day of trading.
The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 82.21 points, representing a drop of 0.36 per cent.
The total value of transactions came up to €64,012 until the aforementioned time during trading.
In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 0.43 per cent while the hotel, investment firm and alternative indexes remained stable.
The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-1.47 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), Tsokkos Hotels (-4.27 per cent), Woolworth Cyprus Properties (no change), and KEO (-3.61 per cent).