Nicosia and Limassol welcome English comedy shows

By Eleni Philippou08
Two stand-up shows in English are coming up to entertain those in Nicosia and Limassol. Comic performances have seen an increase recently on the island yet those in English are rare. This Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, English-language comedy lovers are in for a treat as two shows from a traveling comedian are coming up.

Victor Patrascan is a comedian and social commentator, hailing from Romania. His stand-up journey began in 2012 and since then he has told jokes in front of audiences in the UK, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Denmark, South Korea, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Currently on tour, he will make a stop in Cyprus this month. First, he will head to Nicosia to perform a show that is not for the easily offended. Sunday’s show at the gallery of Skali Aglantzias is described as “unapologetically honest, woke and hilarious”. Its title, The Dirty Immigrant, has hints of controversial jokes as it touches on life, love, religion, race, gender and politics. Starting at 7pm, the comedian will perform entirely in English.

On the following evening, January 29, Victor will head to Ravens Music Hall in Limassol to present his Falling in Love show. This one is all about failures in relationships, love, romantic adventures and hilarious situations of things just not working out. The same stand-up show will travel to Nicosia on January 30 at Theatro Maskarini, continuing the hilarious stories about love and heartbreak.

 

The Dirty Immigrant

Stand-up comedy show by Victor Patrascan. January 28. Gallery of Skali Anglantzias, Nicosia. 7pm. In English. Tel: 99-051686. €10-17.50. Tickets: https://fienta.com/the-dirty-immigrant-nicosia

Falling in Love

Comedy show by Victor Patrascan. January 29. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. January 30. Theatro Maskarini, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. €10-17.50. Tickets at https://fienta.com/failing-in-love-limassol

 

