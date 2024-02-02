February 2, 2024

Piano trio set to enchant audiences

A unique concert is in store for February, as The Pharos Arts Foundation presents the partnership of three special musicians: the well-known to Cyprus audiences violinist Wolfgang Schröder, the celebrated German pianist Iwan König and the charismatic young Chinese cellist Xiaolu Li.

The Piano Trio Concert is set to enchant Nicosia listeners on February 15 at The Shoe Factory with a delightful programme of piano melodies accompanied by the sounds of the violin and the cello. The featured musicians have each enjoyed renowned careers in the international classical music scene and they unite their powers for a special concerto.

König is the director of the renowned international music festival Musikalischer Sommer in Ostfriesland and prize winner of the International Piano Competition in Bré, the First International Chopin Piano Competition in Darmstadt, and the Artur Schnabel Piano Competition in Berlin.

Li, regarded as a rare prodigious talent, has become known for her rich musical sensitivity and perception and has appeared extensively around the world. Lastly, Schröder has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in venues such as the Philharmonie in Berlin, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, the Vienna Konzerthaus, Lincoln Center in New York and London’s Wigmore Hall, as well as in performances all over Cyprus.

As they step onto The Shoe Factory floor soon, they prepare a charming evening encompassing works by Beethoven, Schubert and Paul Schoenfield.

 

Piano Trio Concert

With violinist Wolfgang Schröder, German pianist Iwan König and Chinese cellist Xiaolu Li. February 15. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15-20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

