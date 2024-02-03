February 3, 2024

Drawings on cigarette packets

By Eleni Philippou00
That is the premise of a new art exhibition that opens soon in the capital – tiny drawings on cigarette boxes. Artist Christian W Bertram is getting ready to present his sixth exhibition in Cyprus, held at Gloria Gallery from February 15.

The Hamburg-born artist studied drawing, painting, graphic arts and engraving and before relocating to Cyprus, from where he established himself in Greece’s art scene. Throughout his career, he has held exhibitions in Germany, Greece and Cyprus with his drawings, mosaics and engravings being part of private collections in Europe and in the Historical Museum of the City of Hamburg.

“His work belongs to the European tradition of drawing as an independent genre and depicts Greek everyday life through an expressionist lens,” say organisers.

“In Bertram’s upcoming exhibition in Cyprus, the drawings on cigarette packets also reflect a certain intention of the artist: that of not wanting passers-by or café regulars to notice that he is drawing them, thus keeping the spontaneity of the snapshot: not only was the packet hidden in the palm, but it also had a concealing lid. Away from the trends of his time, Bertram emphasises the human form, focusing on the search for an inner essence rather than producing a mere descriptive representation.”

 

Drawings on Cigarette Packets

Solo exhibition of Christian W. Bertram. February 15-March 1. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm, Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm and Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

