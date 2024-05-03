May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternational

Moody’s tops quarterly profit estimates on strong product demand

By Reuters News Service02
moodys moody moody's rating agency

Moody’s on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit, helped by demand for its research and analytics products.

The New York-based company recorded robust sales of its products including CreditView.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

With growing expectations of the US avoiding a recession, investors are increasingly spending more on analytics and data-related products to enable better investment decisions. This trend bodes well for Moody’s and its peers.

KEY QUOTE

Moody’s Investors Service revenue grew 35 per cent, fueled by improved market conditions and opportunistic activity which drove strong issuance across multiple asset classes, said CFO Noemie Heuland.

BY THE NUMBERS

Revenue from the company’s analytics unit, which provides financial intelligence and analytical tools, rose about 8.4 per cent to $802 million, from a year earlier. That helped total revenue to rise 21.5 per cent to $1.79 billion.

The company reported adjusted profit of $3.37 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $3.04, according to LSEG data.

MARKET REACTION

Shares of the company were down 1 per cent in the premarket trading in thin volumes.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

OECD upgrades global growth outlook as US outperforms

Reuters News Service

Cyprus retail sector booms in March

Souzana Psara

Cyprus consumer price index rises to 2.4 per cent in April

Souzana Psara

Limassol port “a natural gateway” for vehicle transport — traffic up by 75 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hellenic Bank’s acquisition of CNP to boost and diversify revenue, Fitch says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Property conference praises Larnaca’s development prospects

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign