May 7, 2024

Dance, performance art festival On Bodies returns

By Eleni Philippou00
Putting dance and performance art in the spotlight once again is the newest edition of the On Bodies Festival, organised by Dance House Lefkosia. Taking place in Nicosia from May 16 to 19, the festival will present various contemporary performance practices that use choreography and the body as a medium of artistic exploration. Through its 16 years of existence, it has given the opportunity to many creators and groups to take their first artistic steps and present their work to a wide audience.

This year, the festival’s theme is Healing and it touches on many aspects – the process of treating a wound, the support in overcoming a trauma, the road to a pain-free mental or physical state. “Dealing with trauma,” say the organisers, “and more specifically with collective trauma and its residues, is something that needs attention and understanding, especially in areas that have experienced conflict and aggression, such as Cyprus.”

Young, emerging and established artists from Cyprus and abroad are taking part in this year’s programme, presenting their work on the main stage, in the garden and outdoor space of Dance House Lefkosia, as well as in collaborating venues.

In addition, in the framework of the festival and in collaboration with EDN – European Dance Development Network and Dance Gate Lefkosia – Cyprus, the festival will also present Atelier Healing: Becoming Well Again which will include talks, discussions, workshops, curated walks and performative happenings throughout the festival duration.

 

On Bodies

Dance and performance festival by Dance House Lefkosia. May 16-19. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia and other venues. www.dancehouselefkosia.com/events-2

