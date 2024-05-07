May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipal councillor and community leader scuffle over car damage

By Nikolaos Prakas00
councilors car damaged
The municipal councillor's damaged car

A municipal councillor and the community leader of Dromolaxia-Meneou, near Larnaca, scuffled at a village café on Tuesday, following damage to the former’s car a day ago.

Disy’s Savvas Kyriacou and community leader Kypros Andronicou both filed complaints to the police about the fight between the two earlier in the day.

Kyriacou told police that he was hit in the head by Andronicou, while Andronicou said that both he and his wife were injured in the altercation.

The incident had onlookers at a café in the area, while the whole thing was caught by CCTV footage that the police are examining.

On Monday, Kyriacou had posted on social media about an attack on his vehicle at the Dromolaxia athletic pitch.

Kyriacou had filed a complaint to police about the matter, saying that there was political bias behind the incident.

According to Kyriacou, the complaints have been filed against specific individuals, who he claimed want him to keep his mouth shut.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

