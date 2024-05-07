May 7, 2024

National Addiction Authority plans ‘One Stop’ support centre

By Andria Kades
The National Addiction Authority is aiming to offer a  to offer support and shelter to people struggling with addiction and homelessness, it announced on Tuesday.

In commemoration of International Harm Reduction Day on May 7, head of the addiction authority, Christos Minas underlined the ‘one stop’ centre aims to reduce risks for individuals who are not yet ready to abstain from substance use.

This approach, he stated, offers practical support for those still struggling with addiction, with additional services aimed at minimising associated negative consequences associated with use.

Minas did not specify where or when the centre would open.

Minas added that the authority’s national strategy between 2021-2028 promotes and supports various harm reduction measures in Cyprus, such as the operation of the Direct Access and Harm Reduction Centre ‘Stochos’ in Nicosia as well as treatment programmes across the country and prisons.

Part of the strategy also includes administrating naloxone (an ‘antidote’ for opioids), and overdose prevention training.

Additionally, the strategy includes the provision of rapid diagnostic tests for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV in treatment facilities, the promotion of harm reduction measures through the mobile unit ‘Care Zone,’ and initiatives to reduce road accidents caused by driving under the influence of legal and illegal substances.

It is undeniable, says Minas, that harm reduction works, is cost-effective and can be successfully applied to a variety of interventions. Therefore, he adds, the Cyprus Addiction Treatment Authority will continue to invest in this direction as well, with the aim of providing comprehensive protection for all citizens directly and indirectly affected by the phenomenon of addiction.

May 7 has been designated as International Harm Reduction Day, highlighting the importance of the philosophy of reducing the risks associated with substance use disorder.

