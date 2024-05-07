May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

Paraskeva and Robertson star at Bowls Cyprus Finals

By Staff Reporter00
bowls

Bowls Cyprus held their National Finals at the Aliathlon Bowls Club, Paphos, on 2-3rd May.

It was two days of great bowling by all players, who had gone through qualifying rounds throughout the season, culminating in the final two players/teams of the singles, pairs, triples and fours and four wood sets going through to the National Finals.

The winners of the sets game Loukas Paraskeva and Sol Robertson now have the opportunity to represent Cyprus at cluBarham, New South Wales, Australia in 2025.

staff reporter

