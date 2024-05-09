May 9, 2024

A concert dedicated to goddess Aphrodite

By Eleni Philippou
emerging aphrodite

Goddess Aphrodite, renowned in mythology for her beauty and loving energy, is synonymous with our island. An upcoming concert celebrates her by weaving together traditional folk songs and hymns with a modern twist, in no other than her mythical birthplace of Paphos.

Singer and musician Marlia Coeur will transform the Sanctuary of Aphrodite at the Archaeological site of Palaepaphos in Kouklia into an open-air concert hall on May 16 at 7pm as she performs live with special guests. The Paphos-born artist returns to her hometown for this special performance that honours Goddess Aphrodite and marks 30 years of cultural contribution by the Petridio Foundation, which is supporting the concert.

Emerging Aphrodite will feature guitar and vocals by Marlia as well as innovative Cypriot folk songs on the handpan, Cretan lyra and traditional frame drums. Marlia also will perform new original music from her latest and upcoming releases in English.

The globetrotting artist has performed all around the world, held workshops, ceremonies and retreats, always with the intention of creating occasions with a high vibration. Her upcoming concert next week, organised by Technopolis 20, is set to be a spectacular sunset event near Aphrodite’s birthplace.

 

Emerging Aphrodite

Concert by Marlia Coeur and special guests. May 16. Archaeological site of Palaepaphos, Sanctuary of Aphrodite, Kouklia, Paphos. 7pm. €7. Tel: 7000-2420

