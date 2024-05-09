May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

DKNY Nicosia celebrates new ‘Heart of NY Capsule’ collection

By Press Release011
DKNY Nicosia celebrates new 'Heart of NY Capsule' collection

The beloved New York brand DKNY, distributed in Cyprus by the Fais Group, hosted an opening party recently at its brand new store in Nicosia, in an evening full of fashion, music and fun.

In addition to debuting its new store, the occasion marked a shift to a new era, as DKNY reinterpreted the world-famous logo of the global metropolis via its “Heart of NY Capsule” collection. A tribute to New York City’s style and energy, the collection is a milestone in the brand’s journey, reflecting DKNY’s ever-evolving spirit and vibrant heritage. “The Heart of NY Capsule” launched recently with a global campaign starring Gen-Z supermodel, Kaia Gerber.DKNY Nicosia celebrates new 'Heart of NY Capsule' collection

As for the evening, it had it all. Popular DJ Vanesha Tiffany took the party vibe to a high level with pop and dance beats, as guests enjoyed variations on classic New York cocktails, each adorned with the DKNY logo.

The highpoint of the evening was a “Heart Of New York” pop-up, where guests could view the sports-inspired proposals of the new collection, and take polaroid photos in an impressive mirror with a DKNY Heart logo. The collection’s star pieces featured bomber jackets, vests, baggy pants, impressive crop tops, bags and bucket hats, all with their impressive lifestyle aesthetic and new HEART of DKNY logo taking centre-stage.

Wrapping up the evening, besides their commemorative polaroid snaps, each guest was gifted an impressive DKNY tote, and heart-shaped red chocolates.

Prominent guests who attended included: Tasos Tryfonos, Giota Koufalidou, Rena Demosthenous, Andri Prodromou, Andri Karantoni, Evelina Skitsko, Konstantinos Giorkatzis, Kalia Eleftheriou, Mara Petridi, Charitini Iliadou, Maria Porfiriou, Christina Argyrou, Andrea Fragoudi,and Thelixia Valeria Fragoudi.

DKNY Nicosia celebrates new 'Heart of NY Capsule' collectionThe new DKNY collection is available at the DKNY Nicosia store (tel. +357 22 656801), located on 17, Archbishop Makarios III Ave., Nicosia, as well as at selected stores.

DKNY’s exclusive representative in Greece, Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria is the Fais Group.

About DKNY

DKNY is an iconic global fashion brand founded in 1989. The company designs, markets and distributes collections of clothing, footwear and accessories in branded and select stores worldwide. DKNY brings together contemporary tailoring with sophisticated touches, capturing the alluring urban spirit of New York City, as one of American fashion’s most progressive brands.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

payabl. is Platinum Partner of 2024 Reflect Festival

Press Release

Lidl offering swappable cards of UEFA EURO 2024 stars

Press Release

Joseph Borghese appointed St. Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy

Press Release

Chestertons Global launches in Cyprus

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts eighth year running

Press Release

Riana Raouna Gallery to host Matete Martini solo show

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign