December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour ministry warns shops on Christmas hours

By Gina Agapiou00

All general stores should adhere to Christmas working hours from December 1 until 31, the labour ministry announced on Tuesday.

During the month of December, general shops may remain open daily until 8pm but have to close by 6pm on Christmas and New Year’s eve.

On Christmas and Boxing day as well as January 1, 2 and 6 they have to remain closed.

Special shops, the government announced, may remain open during the holidays, but employees working on these days should be paid double.


