February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drug arrests in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Three people were arrested on Thursday evening in Paphos in connection with drug related crimes.

A 34-year-old driver tested positive for drugs in Geroskipou.

He was stopped by police at 8pm. In his possession officers found 0.1 gramme of methamphetamine which he allegedly admitted was for his own use. He was arrested and later released pending scientific tests.

Another driver, 37, was also found to be under the influence of drugs in Paphos less than an hour later. He was apprehended at 8.45pm on Makarios avenue, taken to Paphos police station and released.

Shortly after 11.20pm, Paphos police stopped and searched a 31-year-old driver. She had 0.5 grammes of cannabis on her.

During a search of her home 0.2 grammes of methamphetamine were found. The woman was driving without a licence and was not insured and the number plates of the car were fake. She was arrested as she also had an unpaid fine.



