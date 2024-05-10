May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

Sixty injured in Buenos Aires train collision

By Reuters News Service00
two trains collide in buenos aires
A drone view shows rescue teams working on the site of a train collision in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

 At least 60 people were injured on Friday when a seven-car passenger train collided with a locomotive and an empty train car in Buenos Aires, local authorities said, without giving details of how serious the injuries were.

Firefighters, police and ambulances were at the scene, helping evacuate people and take the injured to hospitals.

Television and drone footage showed the trains head-to-head on a road bridge over an avenue in the Palermo neighborhood of the Argentine capital. The first car of the passenger train derailed and was damaged in the collision.

State-run train operator Trenes Argentinos said the crash happened at 10:31 a.m. (1331 GMT) and an investigation into the cause of the accident would be opened.

“So far, as reported by the health authorities present at the scene, there are at least 60 people with injuries of varying severity,” it said in a statement.

Services on the San Martin train line were halted, it added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Italy updates IVF rules to allow access for widowed or separated women

Reuters News Service

Israeli strike kills Lebanese technician fixing phone tower, security sources say

Reuters News Service

Russian forces attack Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, opening new front

Reuters News Service

Israel due to get billions of dollars more in US weapons despite Biden pause

Reuters News Service

Report: Russian diplomatic presence in Cyprus grows despite Ukraine conflict

Staff Reporter

Eurovision semi-final kicks off with focus on Israeli contestant

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign