January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Weekend centres for child vaccinations

By Jonathan Shkurko088
On Saturday children aged five to 11 can receive a Covid-19 vaccine at pop-up centres in Larnaca and Limassol while on Sunday they will be available at the Cathedral of Metropolis Tamasos and Orinis, the ministry of health said.

The initiative will operate in collaboration with the Cyprus Paediatric Society as similar arrangements have in the past.

The vaccination centres will be located at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre in Limassol and at the departure hall of the town’s port in Larnaca.

To reserve a jab for their children, people will need to log in at the vaccination portal. The centres’ operating hours will be 8am to 2pm.

On Sunday, a mobile vaccination unit will be located at the cultural events hall of Cathedral of Metropolis Tamasos and Orinis. The operating hours will be 10am to 2pm.

Children not enrolled in Gesy will also be able to receive a Covid-19 jab.

