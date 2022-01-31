January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Stefano Paci hosts new exhibition at Gloria Gallery

By Eleni Philippou013
created with gimp

Italian artist Stefano Paci is no stranger to our island. For several years he lived and worked in Cyprus, participating in group and solo art exhibitions, creating both locally and internationally. When he moved back to Italy in 2016, his relations with Cyprus remained close and proof of them is his exhibition opening on February 1 at Gloria Gallery.

Writing about Paci’s exhibition Presentations, his friend Cristiano Dall’ara said: “These works are presences. Of these, seemingly simple and at first glance, you remember with pleasure and ease the shape. You carry them with you, wherever and whenever you decide to recall them in your memory. You bring them back not to escape from reality, but as an interpretive grid to discover or create new aspects of the world. Therefore, these projects are style exercises. When you then tilt your focus on them, then you seem to be part of the very act of creating them. You feel moving inside, but not at all passively, this is not an abduction.

“Instead,” he adds, “you act with a subtle sense of involvement, through a kind of partnership between the creator, the work and the viewer – with the roles changing as one enters the boundaries of the other – in a game of magic. As a result of an ever-evolving consciousness, these projects allow those involved to educate themselves through diversity and to embrace the Other”.

From painting to creating musical, theatrical and visual works at events in Italy, Paci returns to his old home away from home to add his touch to the island’s local art scene with his Presentations.

 

Presentations

Solo exhibition by Italian artist Stefano Paci. February 1-19. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm, Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

Related Posts

The horror among us

Constantinos Psillides

Music is on in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

Reuters News Service

February brings with it a range of weekend events

Eleni Philippou

Ceremonial circles and conscious gatherings

Eleni Philippou

When lockdown walks inspire a photography exhibition

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign