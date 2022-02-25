February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Burglary and arson at Paralimni boat rental firm

By Staff Reporter00
Fama Police
Photo: CNA

Police are investigating a burglary and arson at a boat rental business in Paralimni, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

It said that at around 2.05 am on Friday, the business was broken into. Burglars stole €6,000 from the safe in the building as well as a computer. The fire, which was set deliberately and was extinguished by the fire service, caused damage to the main entrance.

The scene has been cordoned off and is under guard as Famagusta CID investigate.

 

