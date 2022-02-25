February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police book three businesses, 14 individuals for breaking protocols

By Source: Cyprus News Agency036
Police on Friday said they booked three businesses and 14 individuals during the past 24 hours after 1,597 checks in all districts concerning measures against the further spread of Covid-19.

A police spokesperson told the CNA that 373 checks were carried out in the Nicosia district during which six individuals and the managers of two businesses were fined.

Four people were booked in Limassol during 182 checks, while in Larnaca, one business was fined. In total, 341 checks were carried out in the district.

In Paphos, three individuals were booked during 108 checks, and another one in the Famagusta district where 344 checks were carried out.

No fines were issued in the Morphou area where 149 checks were carried out.

The Traffic Department carried out 93 checks and the Marine Police, seven, without any fines issued.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

