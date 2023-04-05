April 5, 2023

CVAR presents Saturday events at the museum

By Eleni Philippou00
easter art hunt

A series of fun Saturday events for the whole family will take place at CVAR Severis Foundation this April, blending entertainment and education. Kicking off the Saturday series is an Easter-themed art hunt this week for children and adults.

Guided by the museum’s flamingo, participants will travel through the paintings to different places around Cyprus, re-evaluating its beauties and natural resources. Riddles, role plays, challenges, thoughts and feelings will be part of the activity and at the end, a small Easter surprise will treat the visitors. Families can visit the museum from 11am to 3pm as the activity will develop independently and will be held in both Greek and English.

Post Easter break, CVAR will take visitors on a discovery of Nicosia’s old town streets exploring its stories and characteristics. Two sessions will take place on April 22, one at 10am and another at 12pm, during which participants will learn more about Nicosia’s past through walking, playing and observing its nooks and crannies.

The last Saturday at the Museum event will have young visitors (aged 3 to 12) discovering the sea world and in particular, Cyprus’ coastline and sea turtles. Team members of the Department of Fisheries will present the island’s sea world through board games and show children how to protect it. April 29’s event happens as part of the World Museum Day 2023 events and is free to attend.

 

Easter Art Hunt

Family activity. April 8. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-3pm. €5. In Greek and English. Tel: 22-300991. [email protected]

Exploring Nicosia’s Old Town Streets

City street quest. April 22. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-11am and 12pm-1pm. €5. Tel: 22-300991. [email protected]

Sea Turtles

Children’s educational workshop by the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research. April 29. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-300991. [email protected]

