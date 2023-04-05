April 5, 2023

Police investigating bomb blast outside Limassol building

Police at dawn on Wednesday, were called to the scene of a bomb explosion in the ​​Agia Triada area in Limassol.

Police reported that the explosion, which happened shortly after 4am, damaged the SEK building on Zenonos Street and two cars. The perpetrators allegedly planted the improvised explosive device at the lobby of the building, previously rented by a Forex company.

The cost of the damages has not yet been calculated.

Police have cordoned off the scene while investigations continue.

