Daily News Briefing

April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Paul Lambis01
In today’s episode, Spain stands by Cyprus in its search for a just and viable solution to the island’s political problem, while its prime minister on Tuesday said it would take the initiative to bring the two sides on the island together. In other news, well known Cypriot soft drinks company KEAN on Tuesday announced an in principle agreement to sell the company’s shares to BBF, marking a change in ownership after 74 years of operation. And high school students and teachers on the island have developed a prototype robot powered with ChatGPT artificial intelligence technology to harness and improve teaching experiences in the classroom.

