April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials

By Reuters News Service00
israeli officials work at the scene of a shooting attack in tel aviv
Israeli officials work at the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias

One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated at least one person with a gunshot wound. Israeli police said there also may have been a car that rammed into people in the same area.

Related Posts

Israel’s borders with Lebanon, Gaza quiet after day of fighting

Reuters News Service

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage

Reuters News Service

Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Yemen’s Houthis in Sanaa

Reuters News Service

Ukraine debates ways to prevent military leaks after report of breach (Updated)

Reuters News Service

With lavish treatment of Macron, China’s Xi woos France to ‘counter’ US

Reuters News Service

Recovered pope washes feet of young inmates on Holy Thursday

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign