TMS Network (TMSN) glistens amidst Crypto resurgence, obliterating Stacks (STX) and Chainlink (LINK) in performance

The recent surge in the crypto market has brought several blockchain-based platforms into the limelight. Among them, TMS Network (TMSN) has been leading the pack with its innovative trading solutions and unparalleled utility. TMS Network (TMSN)’s performance has left its competitors, such as Stacks (STX) and Chainlink (LINK), trailing far behind.

In this article, we delve into TMS Network (TMSN)‘s recent success and explore the factors contributing to its outstanding performance.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks (STX) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Bitcoin blockchain. It uses a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Transfer (PoX) to enable Stacks (STX) holders to earn Bitcoin rewards by locking up their tokens. The project aims to build a decentralized internet by allowing developers to build apps and smart contracts on top of Bitcoin.

In addition to its unique consensus algorithm and the goal of creating a decentralized internet, Stacks (STX) has gained attention for its focus on user-owned data and identity. Stacks (STX) aims to give users control over their online identities and data by using the blockchain to create a verifiable proof of identity and data ownership.

If Stacks (STX) fails to break the $0.96 resistance level, the future price of the token is predicted to be around $0.92. Despite this short-term dip, the project’s innovative approach and focus on user control make it an interesting player in the cryptocurrency space.

The potential for earning Bitcoin rewards through locking up tokens, as well as the ability for developers to build on top of Bitcoin, further add to Stacks (STX)’s appeal. By prioritizing user ownership and control, Stacks (STX) aims to bring more privacy and security to the internet.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data. Chainlink (LINK)’s primary objective is to enable smart contracts to access off-chain data in a secure and reliable manner.

Chainlink (LINK) recently announced the integration of three new services across five blockchains, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon. As of March 27, 2023, Chainlink (LINK) traded at $7.18, experiencing a 0.48% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 2.52% decrease over the last seven days.

The current value of Chainlink (LINK) is also significantly lower than its all-time high of $52.70 on May 10, 2021, marking an 86.33% drop. In the last 30 days, the cryptocurrency also decreased by 3.6%. If this downward trend continues, Chainlink (LINK) could see its value fall below $7, prompting holders to explore other cryptocurrencies with higher profitability.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) operates a decentralized trading platform on Ethereum’s blockchain, providing traders with a seamless trading experience that combines traditional and emerging assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) addresses significant market issues such as high fees, price manipulation, and transaction delays, setting itself apart from competitors. With its social trading feature, users can connect with successful traders, copy their strategies, and use on-chain analytics and trading bots to make informed decisions.

Traders’ assets and transactions are secured by encryption, multi-sig wallets, and regular audits. TMS Network (TMSN)‘s unique token, TMSN, offers numerous benefits, including lower trading costs, elevated staking incentives, and governance voting privileges.

With the TMS Network (TMSN) token trading at over a 100x rise in initial presale price at $0.05 in stage two of its presale, analysts predict a bullish 2023 for the platform.

In conclusion, TMS Network (TMSN) is a reliable and user-friendly platform with exceptional token features and rapid transaction processing rates. Its commitment to protecting users’ privacy and security has made it the go-to platform for traders. Joining TMS Network (TMSN) now is the perfect time to be part of the biggest thing in 2023.

To learn more about TMS Network (TMSN), follow these links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more