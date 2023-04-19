April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Iconic musicians to appear in Electric Guitarlands

By Eleni Philippou00
simon weisser amwf49dnek0 unsplash

A unique musical show featuring four iconic guitarists in the world of rock music is stopping by Larnaca this May as part of a European 24-show tour. Electric Guitarlands is considered to be one of the biggest guitar shows of the year and in just a few weeks, Savino Live will host it. On stage on Sunday, May 14 Gus G, Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson and Andy Martingelli will present some of the most legendary guitar tunes.

Each of the guitarists has had a noteworthy international career. Gus G is a Greek guitarist who was a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band from 2009 to 2017 and now fronts his own band Firewind. Michael Angelo Batio, a legendary Chicago shredder and an ex-Nitro member, is currently the guitarist for MANOWAR, an American heavy metal band. Rowan Robertson was recruited by singer Ronnie James Dio aged just 17 to join his band while Andy Martingelli is one of the most famous Italian shredders, guitarists, composers and producers and is a teacher and a member of the David Ellefson Band. All four of them will take the Savino Live stage on May 14 to provide two hours of rocking entertainment and a must-see show for Cyprus guitar fans.

The evening’s setlist will be packed with classics from legendary bands such as Van Halen, Pantera, Black Sabbath, Dio, Megadeth and more alongside songs from the solo careers of these great artists. Batio’s iconic double-neck guitar solo will also be part of the show. And they won’t be performing alone, the full band consists of Francesco Caporaletti on bass, Roberto Pirami on drums and Riccardo Curzi on vocals who will come together in Cyprus for one night only.

 

Electric Guitarlands

Live show with guitarists Gus G, Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson and Andy Martingelli. Part of a European tour. May 14. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 8pm, music 9pm. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367

Related Posts

Pop-up market and sunset concert at Kahuna Surfhouse on Sunday

Eleni Philippou

Spanish artist hosts first solo show in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Hambis museum hosts exhibition and printmaking workshop

Eleni Philippou

Festival provides platform for improvisation and experimentation

Eleni Philippou

Polis and Latchi’s annual Fish Festival coming up

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Film Days to start with a bang

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign