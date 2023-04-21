April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Duty-free tobacco products seized from Larnaca kiosk

By Antigoni Pitta00
tobacco
File photo

Fifty-three cartons of cigarettes and 40 packets of tobacco were seized from a Larnaca kiosk on Friday after they were found to be duty-free.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, police officers and customs officials performed a check at a kiosk, in the presence of the 51-year-old manager.

“During the check, 14 cartons of cigarettes were found inside the kiosk and 39 more in a car which was parked outside the building,” he said.

Officers also found 40 packets of tobacco weighing 50 grams each, he added.

The findings were seized and the customs officials imposed a fine.

Hadjiyiasemi said that the 51-year-old told the police that she bought the products at a shop in Pyla.

Related Posts

Woman detained for Limassol robbery

Antigoni Pitta

Cabinet approves bill on water quality

Antigoni Pitta

Cabinet approves proposal on criteria for naturalisation of third country nationals

Antigoni Pitta

Hatzigiannis says birthday post upload was an oversight

Sarah Ktisti

Fork Food Market is back

Eleni Philippou

Flurry of activity over Russian accounts

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign