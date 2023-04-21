April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman detained for Limassol robbery

By Antigoni Pitta
handcuffs 6

Limassol police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old woman after a reported robbery.

According to the report, around 8.30 on Thursday night, a 33-year-old man called the police after reportedly finding a woman he did not know in his house.

On her person, officers found items that the complainant identified as stolen from his property, and she was subsequently taken into custody for breaking and entering, and for the possession of burglary tools and stolen goods.

Police said that the man’s house had become a target for burglars again earlier this month, between April 15 and 17, when burglars made off with cash, three watches and his car key.

 

