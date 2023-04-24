Daily News Briefing

April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, Cyprus on Sunday marked 20 years since the checkpoints opened, paving the way for countless Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to come closer. Bicommunal initiative group United Cyprus, called for more checkpoints to open, highlighting how this has facilitated economic development for both sides.

Elsewhere, Greek jets last weekend were rescuing a number of people from Sudan including Cypriots. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he was coordinating with other EU counterparts for evacuation operations, noting Cypriots were also on the list of those to be rescued.

Meanwhile, In other news, President Nikos Christodoulides has not excluded the possibility of more sanctions from the US and UK to come, which may also affect Cypriots.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

