April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

A day-time techno party at Skali

By Eleni Philippou00
colazione2 event

With May just around the corner, more and more spring events are popping up. A new season of parties and festivals begins to emerge this time of year and Nicosia welcomes the return of a day-time techno party. Back for the second time is Colazione, a day event for techno music lovers. On May 1, The Trap Team and Techno Habits Nicosia invite party-goers to Skali Aglantzias for a music gathering that will last from 3pm to midnight.

“Colazione is back for the second round for a daytime event with an unannounced lineup,” say the organisers. “The iconic venue exceeded our expectations and we are revisiting Nicosia’s landmark on explosive May Day, again with a very special guest.”

The €15 entrance tickets are already on sale online as the organisers prepare for an exciting afternoon fiesta.

“While the sun starts its journey towards the west,” they comment, “we come together amidst the mildly charming redness, to embrace the fiery light of the day and the sweet darkness of the night. Join us for another unique audio-visual experience that’s set to energise your body, mind and spirit.”

 

Colazione

Techno party. May 1. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 3pm-12am. €15. Facebook event: Colazione

Related Posts

Cypriot teen making waves on US motor racing circuit

Antigoni Pitta

Oelmek demands urgent measures to protect schools

Sarah Ktisti

Minister says Covid showed importance of vaccination

Sarah Ktisti

More than 500 expected from overseas for L’ Étape Cyprus cycle race

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Rising prices continue to make workers struggle says union head

Andria Kades

Port developer welcomes end to protest

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign