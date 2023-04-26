April 26, 2023

Cypriot teen making waves on US motor racing circuit

US-based racing driver Evagoras Papasavvas, who has roots in Limassol, introduced himself on Wednesday as the latest Cypriot to make a name for himself.

At 15, he is based in Ohio and has recently won acclaim at the USF2000 Championship in the US, achieving third place in the 2023 standings.

He competed in four race events as part of Road to Indy, a scholarship-funded path to reach the IndyCar Series, which is three rungs above USF2000.

Papasavvas was scouted by IndyCar racer Jay Howard, and selected to represent his team in tracks across America.

In the next few years, the young driver will have the chance to get behind the wheel of an IndyCar, which is the top level of American open-wheel car racing, and compete in the annual Indianapolis 500 race.

“I am determined to succeed, and to one day reach the pinnacle of auto racing, whether that is Formula 1 or IndyCar,” he told reporters at a press conference in Limassol on Wednesday.

“For now I want to see the next track I race as the next target which will slowly lead me towards my dream,” he added.

“I am only 15 years old and competing with much older and more experienced drivers, but the trust Jay Howard has shown me motivates me to fight to win,” Papasavvas said.

The cars of the USF2000 championship, in which Papasavvas participates, use 2 litre Mazda MZR engines (with a car weight of only 515kg and top speed of 240 km/h) and have in the past produced stars such as Colton Herta and Oliver Askew, who are currently starring in the IndyCar championship.

This year’s USF2000 championship features 18 races on its calendar, with the next scheduled for May 12-13 at the famous Indianapolis track.

 

