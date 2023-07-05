July 5, 2023

One thousand and one nights on the piano

Piano melodies will fill the Open Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia later this month as the Asteri Piano Duet present a special evening. Under the title One Thousand and One Nights, two musicians will present a piano recital on July 27 performing pieces by classical composers as well as music by contemporary artists.

The Asteri Piano Duet was founded in 2017 by award-winning pianists Cypriot-Lebanese Daniella Nassar and Italian Leonardo Timbano. The duo has so far performed in England and Italy. This year will be their first appearance in Cyprus, where they will perform works by Rimsky-Korsakov, Saint-Saens and Tchaikovsky as well as more modern pieces.

The aim of Asteri Piano Duet is to promote and encourage artistic innovation and culture, and to contribute through their creative repertoire to the society of Cyprus. Adding to the evening’s spirit is the charitable cause the piano recital has as the net proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Cyprus Cancer Society.

 

One Thousand and One Nights

Piano Recital by the Asteri Piano Duet. July 27. Open Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia. 8pm. €10. www.tickethour.com.cy

