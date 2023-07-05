July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First test flight from new Tymbou airport

By Staff Reporter00
The first test flight from the new airport in Tymbou (Ercan) took place on Wednesday, with the airport set to officially open on July 20, according to ‘transport minister’ in the north Erhan Arikli.

The Cyprus News Agency said that Arikli was quoted in Turkish Cypriot media as saying that “God willing, we will experience the happiness of bringing this wonderful investment to the Turkish Cypriot people and TRNC”.

He said the airport has so far cost €400 million, and will have the ability to serve 10 million passengers.

“At the end of the day, on July 20 we will have an airport that does not exist in southern Cyprus and in many other countries of the world, and I want us all to enjoy it together,” he said.

There may be minor shortcomings at the start of its operation, he continued, but the important thing is the safety of flights and passengers and that it meets the technical criteria.

The manager of T&T, the airport’s operator, said that the new runway will be 3,000 metres long, and after it becomes operational they plan on fixing the existing one.

The new terminal will have eight flyovers for aircraft parking and 10 additional open parking spaces for airplanes.

Test flights will take place for four or five more days, he added.

 

