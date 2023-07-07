July 7, 2023

Today's weather: Sunny, afternoon winds and haze

On Friday after dispersal of local thin fog the weather will become mostly clear. Increased afternoon clouds may bring showers in the mountains, while later in the day, temporarily increased low clouds will appear on the coasts. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon, on the windward coasts, the winds will be strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough, especially in the afternoon on the south, west and north coasts. Temperatures will rise to 37C inland, around 32C on the north and east coasts, 30C on the south and west coasts and 29C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will continue mostly clear with occasional increased low clouds and thin fog expected in the early hours. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, initially light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually abating to light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 23C inland and on the coasts, and 19C in the higher mountains.

Over the weekend and on Monday, increased afternoon clouds are expected, with a chance of showers or an isolated storm, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise to slightly above the seasonal average. By Monday, a small drop is expected, mainly in the interior.

