July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russia to put destroyed Nato equipment on show near Western embassies

By Reuters News Service080
file photo: file photo: germany delivers its first leopard tanks to slovakia, in bratislava
File photo: Germany's Leopard tank

Russia plans to display NATO equipment it has destroyed in Ukraine outside the embassies of Western countries that supplied it, parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

“The proposal to install burned equipment next to the embassies of those countries that send it to Ukraine is especially interesting,” said Volodin, who issued orders for such a display to be organised.

Russian officials have repeatedly criticised Western countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine, arguing they risk prolonging the conflict and causing further escalation.

Ukraine has asked for the weapons to defend itself and recapture Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been meeting with leaders from the 31-member NATO alliance this week in a bid to secure long-term security commitments.

Related Posts

Nato allies offer security assurances for Ukraine on path to membership (Updated)

Reuters News Service

EU Parliament passes nature law after political backlash

Reuters News Service

Trans advocates in Russia brace for proposed gender surgery ban

Reuters News Service

For Putin, war is his political technology, taken Russia back to the Brezhnev era

Reuters News Service

Russian billionaire Abramovich challenges EU sanctions against him

Reuters News Service

North Korea fires long-range missile ahead of S.Korea, Japan meeting

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign