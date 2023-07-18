July 18, 2023

Dead man found in Limassol sea

By Nikolaos Prakas0377
A dead man was found floating in the sea on Tuesday morning off the coast of Limassol.

According to reports the man was found by fisherman around 7am.

Police were immediately called to the scene to examine the situation.

According to police, the identity of the man is not known yet, however initial findings show that the body is that of an Asian man.

 

