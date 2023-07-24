July 24, 2023

Last day for celebrating beauty of the Mediterranean

By Eleni Philippou027
img 9879 (1)

Twenty two artists are taking part in a group exhibition this July in Limassol that features their perspectives of the sea. But the I Sea You showcase at Link68 Gallery ends on Tuesday. Following an open call, the exhibition curator Nata Chebarkova carefully selected a diverse range of artists who present their unique visions of the sea. With around 30 applications received, the final selection showcases a diversity of artists from different nationalities and cities in Cyprus working with various mediums.

“Despite our differences in life experiences, origins, artistic styles, techniques and materials, this exhibition highlights what unites and embraces us all – the sea, nature, and timeless beauty,” Chebarkova said. The artworks presented in I Sea You invite viewers to embark on a visual journey that transcends boundaries and connects us to the serene depths of the sea.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect not only paintings, photographs, ceramics, rugs and crafted furniture but also some surprises that will delight and intrigue. The exhibited artworks, ranging across various mediums, are all available for purchase.

 

I Sea You

Group art exhibition. Until July 25. Link68 Gallery, Limassol. Saturday-Tuesday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Tel: 25-336868

