August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
England thrash China 6-1 to ease into last 16

By Reuters News Service00
fifa women’s world cup australia and new zealand 2023 group d china v england
The 6-1 scoreline matches England’s record win at a Women's World Cup after they thrashed Argentina 6-1 in the 2007 group stages

Lauren James shone again with two fine goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 on Tuesday and march into the last 16 as Group D winners.

Alessia Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute and Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Asian Champions China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup, came out firing in the second half and got a goal back through a Wang Shuang penalty.

James grabbed her third goal, however, before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

