TV shows we love: Fresh Off The Boat

If there was ever a show that appealed to the diaspora, this is it. But the diaspora in this case isn’t the one we usually refer to – rather than Cypriots, it looks at Asians who have moved to the States. And yet, in many cases, the issues encountered are remarkably similar…
Set in 1995, this amusing series follows the Huangs, a family of five who are ‘fresh off the boat’ from Thailand. But while the parents grew up in their native country, their three young boys were all born in the USA, and are more American than Taiwanese.
When the family up sticks and move from their strong Chinese community in Washington DC to the sterile suburban swampland of Orlando, their cultural connections begin to erode. And the scene is set for the age-old struggle of first-generation versus second-generation immigrants…
The kids – in particular, eldest son Eddie with his love of basketball and hip hop – just want to be American. But the parents are worried their culture is being lost. And, as the entire family set about making a life for themselves in Florida, we’re taken along on their journey – their highs (building a successful local business), lows (underlying racism) and everything in between.
While the show has been widely criticised for its stereotypical portrayal of Asian families (the mum, Jessica, is a helicopter parent who demands that at least one of her sons ends up as ’Doctor/President’; the ancient granny refuses to speak English despite having live in the country for years), there’s an element of truth to much of the comedy. And anyone whose family has ever left Cyprus for another country will see many of their own experiences reflected in the Huangs’ journey…
The show’s comedic take on the clash of cultures, the challenges of adapting to a new environment, and the desire to preserve one’s heritage while embracing the opportunities of a different land are themes that resonate. Personally, I love it because it’s a light-hearted depiction of life in a country that – no matter how well you assimilate; how long you stay – will always be just slightly foreign.
And, at heart, it’s a show about family: a recognition that the immigrant journey, while fraught with difficulties, will always be filled with love, humour and an unyielding spirit to create a better future for generations to come.