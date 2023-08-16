Crypto.com launches direct Euro transfers for retailers, traders maximizing gains as they accumulate QUBE at huge discounts

In a significant move, Crypto.com now allows direct Euro transfers for traders, enhancing its platform’s capabilities. Simultaneously, InQubeta has introduced the unique QUBE token and NFT marketplace, redefining AI startup investments and creating an interactive ecosystem for supporters and early adopters.

Traders maximizing gains as they accumulate QUBE at huge discounts

InQubeta introduces an intriguing concept in the form of the QUBE token. This token is a deflationary ERC20 token created by InQubeta, the platform pioneering the concept of fractional investment in AI startups using cryptocurrency. With each investment opportunity being minted as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and then fractionalized, this allows investors to enter the AI startup space in a budget-friendly manner, while also enjoying the privileges of being early backers.

InQubeta’s NFT marketplace functions as a conduit for AI startups to raise funds and offer reward and equity-based NFTs. QUBE token holders can invest in projects they believe in, creating a symbiotic ecosystem that benefits both the startups and the investors. QUBE tokens, being deflationary, carry a 2% tax on all buys and sells, leading to a gradual increase in token value over time. Moreover, a 5% sell tax is directed to a dedicated reward pool, offering incentives to investors who choose to stake their tokens.

This initiative bridges the gap between investors and AI startups, rendering the investment process more inclusive and transparent, all while harnessing the potential of blockchain technology. This method not only aids the growth of AI technology startups but also contributes to the advancement of AI technology itself, which holds potential for transformative impact across various sectors.

The QUBE token, designed to act as a governance token, enables token holders to actively participate in the decision-making processes of the InQubeta platform. Token holders can propose ideas, engage in discussions, vote on proposals, and witness the implementation of approved changes. This democratic approach fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment for shaping the platform’s future.

Crypto.com launches direct Euro transfers for retailers

The renowned cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com made an announcement on August 2nd, revealing that traders on their platform now have the capability to conduct Euro (EUR) deposits and withdrawals directly.

This new feature empowers retail traders to effortlessly move their fiat Euros to and from their Crypto.com accounts. Although this feature is currently accessible solely through the online version of the platform, Crypto.com disclosed to Finbold that they have plans to extend this functionality to their mobile app in due course.

Notably, there are no fees associated with EUR deposits or withdrawals on the Crypto.com platform. This means that users can transfer as little as one Euro and still avail themselves of a wide range of trading options, including trading EUR pairs for prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT). This enhancement adds to the comprehensive suite of trading tools that users of Crypto.com have enjoyed since the Gen 3.0 update in November 2022.

Furthermore, Crypto.com achieved registration with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in the Netherlands, positioning itself as a recognized provider of cryptocurrency services. This move follows similar acknowledgments from countries like France, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. By securing regulatory approvals from multiple nations, Crypto.com aims to establish a robust global presence.

Conclusion

