September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Get to know the architecture of old town Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
ag leventis walk

Curious to discover the buildings of Nicosia old town and their history? An architectural walk is being organised later this month taking visitors on a tour through old Nicosia’s streets. Set to take place on September 17 at 10.30am, the walk is organised by the Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, the AG Leventis Gallery and the Cyprus Architects Association, inviting Greek speakers to an exciting morning.

“Starting off from the emblematic building of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia,” say organisers, “we will walk through the neighbourhoods of the museum, focusing our gaze on buildings of the modern movement of architecture in the capital.

“Enthusiasts of Nicosia, fellow architecture fans and many more will discover unknown and known architectural elements that are often passed by, ignoring their architectural significance to the cultural heritage of the Cypriot capital.

The day will begin with a short introduction at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia followed by the guided walk through Ledra, Onasagorou, Ippokratous, Solonos and Aischylou streets. Post-tour, the participants will gather back at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia for a coffee and a talk.

 

Architectural Walk

Guided walk in old Nicosia. Organized by the Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, the A. G. Leventis Gallery and the Cyprus Architects Association. September 17. 10.30am-11.30am. Meeting point: The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. In Greek. €10. Reservations required. Tel:22-661475. [email protected]

