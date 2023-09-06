September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till end of 2023

By Reuters News Service03
closing session of the national people's congress (npc) in beijing
A general view of the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 13, 2023

The office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday further extended China “Section 301” tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import and 77 COVID-19-related categories till Dec. 31 that were set to expire on Sept. 30.

THE TAKE

The import tariff exclusions include industrial components such as pumps and electric motors, some car parts and chemicals, bicycles and vacuum cleaners. The COVID-related exclusions include medical products like face masks, examination gloves and hand sanitizing wipes.

WHAT’S NEXT

The extension until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow for further consideration under a statutory four-year review, Tai’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she does not expect any revisions to U.S. tariffs on China until the U.S. trade representative’s office completes the review.

 

Related Posts

Russia: Turkey agrees in principle to handle 1 mln tons of grain for Africa

Reuters News Service

Biden administration to announce cancellation of Alaska wildlife drilling leases -sources

Reuters News Service

Hunt for terror suspect after Wandsworth prison escape

Reuters News Service

UK air traffic meltdown ‘one in 15 million’ event

Reuters News Service

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Reuters News Service

Spain’s Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign