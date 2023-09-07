September 7, 2023

Fifteen-month prison sentence handed to woman who fatally ran over child

A 15-month prison sentence was imposed on Wednesday by the Paphos District Court on a 74-year-old woman for causing the death of a ten-year-old schoolgirl.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the 74-year-old woman, a of case death caused through gross negligence, was sentenced to punishment of 15 months in prison, deprivation of a driver’s license for 24 months and 8 penalty points.

The court took into account the admonition of her defense counsel that the 74-year-old realised the seriousness of the offence.

The woman was found guilty in June 2023 after a hearing, on the charge of reckless or dangerous act to which she pleaded not guilty. The other charge, to which the 74-year-old woman pleaded guilty, concerns driving a motor vehicle with an expired driver’s license.

The victim was the ten-year-old Nelina Fakliska, who attended the “Pefkios Georgiadis” primary school. The ten-year-old attempted to cross Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue at noon on November 22, 2019, when she was dragged by the 74-year-old’s vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

