What’s On this weekend

Eleni Philippou looks at the events coming up at the weekend
The second weekend of September arrives with plenty of festivals to choose from and as we go deeper into autumn, they will just keep increasing. So, if you thought the end of summer meant the end of a packed events’ agenda, think again! A handful of local festivals are taking place this weekend – from electronic music and jazz celebrations to artist spotlights and Cypriot produce galore.
Happening for the first time is the Larnaca Jazz Festival, under the creative direction of Akis Pharmakalides. On Thursday and Friday, Zouhouri Square in Larnaca will fill with live jazz melodies, played by acclaimed musicians of the local music scene. Two sextets will perform on each evening, presenting different types of jazz. Performances start at 8.30pm and the whole festival is free to attend!
Starting on Friday and lasting all weekend is the latest edition of the Flying Away Festival, which will once more transform Orfeas Stadium in Nicosia into a massive arts and music ground. Seventy four art stalls will surround the stadium while food and drink stalls occupy the centre and on the big stage, several names from the Greek music scene will perform. Local DJs, Magic de Spell, Endelecheia, Ypogeia Revmata, DJ Charitos, Locomondo and DJ Portiero will entertain festival goers until Sunday.
Also in a party mood is a music event with the guest of honour being one of the biggest names in the international electronic music scene. Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto will perform one show in Cyprus this month and the highly-anticipated event is coming up on Sunday at ZANTE Venue by Punin. The Paramytha-based venue in Limassol will open its doors at 8pm while the show is expected to start at 10pm.
That’s not all. Also happening this weekend are several traditional festivals including the Big Potato International Festival in Xylofagou on Thursday and Friday, the Ofto Kleftiko Festival in Meneou on Friday, the Pasteli Festival in Anogyra village on Sunday and the Miliou Orange Festival on Saturday.
1st Larnaca Jazz Festival
Two-day jazz festival. September 7-8. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 24-653333
Flying Away Festival
Art and music festival. September 8-10. Orfeas Stadium, Nicosia. 6pm-12am. €12 per day
DJ Tiësto in Cyprus
World-renowned DJ plays electronic dance music. September 10. ZANTE Venue by Punin, Limassol. From €80. www.soldouttickets.com.cy