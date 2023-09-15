Which token has the potential to increase 20x in 2023 — Cardano, Tron, or Pomerdoge?

With the year almost coming to an end, investors are analyzing the prices of three tokens – Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX), and Pomerdoge (POMD) to see which of them has the chance to record a 20x price surge before the end of the year.

Cardano (ADA) loses all gains after facing major resistance

Cardano recently lost its gains after encountering rejection near $0.380. Following its rejection at this critical level, the ADA price dropped sharply below both the $0.30 and $0.25 support levels.

The drop below these supports has seen the price of Cardano level at the $0.242744 level. Similarly, there has also been a decline in activities on the Cardano network. Currently, Cardano’s RSI value is at 28.90, which indicates that the Cardano market is in an oversold position.

The RSI indicator suggests that the price of Cardano will continue to fall. In such a scenario, the altcoin could look for support at the $0.232, or $0.220 price level. If the bearish momentum persists, the ADA price could reach lows of $0.185 in the coming weeks.

Tron (TRX) showing bullish potential

During the previous week, Tron experienced a notable upward trend, as the TRX coin jumped from $0.0763 to $0.0798. Nevertheless, this positive momentum encountered resistance, resulting in a temporary decline in the subsequent week.

As a result of the decline, the Tron coin price has dropped to $0.078138, but the signs are still bullish for the altcoin. The token is trading above the 50-day EMA ($0.077535), 100-day EMA ($0.076379), and 200-day EMA ($0.073290).

In addition, Tron’s RSI value is rising and is at 47.01, a sign of bulls entering the market. As a result, the Tron coin has a better chance of hitting a 20% price jump compared to Cardano. However, there is only a slim chance for a 20x price jump for TRX.

SOLIDProof and Cyberscope certify Pomerdoge (POMD) for launch

Pomerdoge (POMD) has garnered significant attention from investors lately, thanks to its remarkable price surge amid volatile market conditions, soaring from $0.007 to $0.014. Aside from its price performance, Pomerdoge has also raised over $3 million and given over $100,000 in rewards to loyal users.

The new project is on a core mission of providing competitive and enjoyable gaming experiences to players globally. The aim is to foster a sense of community among gamers worldwide. The platform has been audited by reputable smart contract auditors, Solidproof and Cyberscope. Pomerdoge has taken measures to lock liquidity, mitigating the risk of rug pulls and post-launch sell-offs.

The team is currently building a game where users can earn rewards. In addition to its gaming focus, Pomerdoge has introduced its native token, $POMD, which serves as the in-game currency. Pomerdoge token holders enjoy access to rewards, exclusive items, and NFTs. Importantly, there are no buy or sell taxes on Pomerdoge, allowing investors to retain 100% of their profits.

Pomerdoge plans to unveil a unique collection of 7,777 NFTs exclusively for POMD holders this month. Analysts have also forecasted up to a 20x price increase before the end of 2023. This is a compelling opportunity for new investors to participate in the Pomerdoge token presale and expand their portfolios.

